The late former finance minister and South African Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni was renowned not only for his proficiency with numbers but also for his interest in cuisine. He won the hearts of many on social media with his famous Lucky Star pilchards canned fish dish and recipes.
In honour of his legacy, Kamogelo Sojane, banqueting sous chef at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, was inspired to create a pilchard dish worthy of Mboweni and has shared his fish croquettes recipe.
“Not only am I paying homage to Tito with my pilchard-inspired recipe, but fish also provides health benefits, being high in calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D, all essential minerals for bone health,” said Sojane.
Lucky Star celebrates Tito Mboweni with a mouthwatering pilchards recipe
Fish croquettes by Kamogelo Sojane in memory of the king of garlic
Image: P_MAX on X
FISH CROQUETTES RECIPE
Image: Supplied
Ingredients:
200g Lucky Star pilchards (sauce removed)
90g potatoes, peeled and diced
90g green peas
90g butternut, diced
8g fish spice
5g fine salt
50g cake flour
50g breadcrumbs
1 egg, beaten
oil for frying
1 pita bread
100g salted butter
10g fresh thyme
50ml fresh cream
10g yellow onion, chopped
5g edible flowers, for garnish
Image: Supplied
Method:
