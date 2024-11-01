Professional MMA fighter Shadrack Nsua is well on his way to becoming a world champion.
In Friday’s episode of the S’wana Know podcast, Annelisa chats to Nsua about the many challenges he had to overcome as a young refugee fleeing from the Democratic Republic of Congo, enduring abuse, living on the streets, and debilitating health issues, and how he managed to use that to fuel his fight to become a professional athlete.
We are also joined by Herald reporter Riaan Marais, who wrote about Nsua’s journey.
LISTEN | MMA star Shadrack Nsua to discuss how hardship fuelled his fight to win
Image: EFC
