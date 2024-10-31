Johannesburg-born global flautist and composer Wouter Kellerman is embarking on a new chapter of “Healing through Harmony” through his latest album and with an honorary doctorate under his belt.
Kellerman, 63, a nine-time South African Music Awards (Samas) and two-time Grammy Award winner, was selected as one of four outstanding South Africans to receive an honorary doctorate from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Pretoria.
He received the honorary doctorate this month alongside sculptor Pitika Ntuli, the late freedom fighter Samora Machel and art curator Bongi Dhlomo.
Recognised for his exceptional contributions to society at large and for demonstrating exemplary achievement, Kellerman was awarded a Doctorate of Performing Arts from the faculty of arts and design.
He was a Grammy winner for his 2014 album Winds of Samsara, in a collaboration with Indian composer Ricky Kejas, as well as a winner in 2023 for his song Bayethe, with SA artists Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini in the Best Global Music Performance category.
“Receiving the honorary doctorate from Tshwane University has been incredibly meaningful to me, both on a personal and professional level,” Kellerman told TimesLIVE.
“Creating new music is often a solitary and challenging journey and I never know if it will resonate with people. This recognition affirms that my work is appreciated, and it gives me a wonderful sense of encouragement to keep pushing my creative boundaries.”
His new album, Triveni, brings forth a New Age, musical healing experience in collaboration with Japanese cellist and Forbes 30 Under 30 young professional Eru Matsumoto, as well as Grammy-nominated Indian singer and global business leader Chandrika Tandon.
Composer Wouter Kellerman ‘healing through harmony’
Lifestyle Correspondent
Image: Tholsi Pillay
Image: Supplied
“My mission has always been about spreading good energy through music, and with this album, I wanted to focus specifically on healing,” explained Kellerman.
“Together, we set out to explore our cultural roots, find common ground and build bridges between our varied experiences, spreading healing energy globally.
“The human voice is our oldest form of expression, while flutes, as the oldest known instruments, have evolved alongside language to articulate what words sometimes cannot.
“Music is a healing force, and its power has seen positive effects on cellular metabolism.
“By combining the talents of Eru and Chandrika and the ancient mantras and soothing sounds with the flute, we hope to harness the therapeutic potential of music and share its benefits with the world.”
