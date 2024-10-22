Happiness Is, the third instalment of the hit local franchise (after Happiness is a Four-letter Word and Happiness Ever After), has arrived and is streaming on Netflix.
The movie stars the talented Renate Stuurman as Princess. Approaching her 40th birthday, she questions whether she is truly happy as she finds herself unwittingly thrust into a world of drama. New cast members include Gail Mabalane, Siv Ngesi and Rosemary Zimu.
Spotlight’s presenter Collette Prince had the chance to spend time with the cast while portraying their visualisation of what their respective “happiness”’ looks like with canvas and paint. There were fun conversations delving into the latest chapter’s release, and how viewers can expect to be entertained.
If you want to hear and see more from our formidable actresses behind the scenes, look no further. This is an enjoyable “paint and sip” experience shared between presenter Prince, Stuurman, Mabalane and Zimu, discussing female friendships, dating, support, self-love and a reveal of each woman’s artistic skills at the end.
SPOTLIGHT | Sipping and painting with the cast of ‘Happiness Is’
