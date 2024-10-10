Leisure

Breast cancer: Easy preventive steps and warning signs to look out for

From breastfeeding to post-menopausal care, read what steps you can take to prevent your chances of developing breast cancer

11 October 2024
Thango Ntwasa
Lifestyle Digital Editor
More young women are being diagnosed with more aggressive forms of breast cancer, underscoring the need for early detection and awareness.Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Recent findings reveal breast cancer is increasingly being detected in women under 40.

As the most prevalent cancer among South African women, Breast Imaging Society of SA (BISSA) was recently reported by TimesLIVE as saying more young women are being diagnosed with more aggressive forms of the disease, underscoring the need for early detection and awareness.

The subspeciality group of the Radiological Society of SA has warned that young women are more likely to develop breast cancers with aggressive biological characteristics. These cancers often present with larger tumours and more advanced stages of the disease at diagnosis, making early detection vital for improving outcomes.

“As to why it is happening, we don't know for sure. There are only theories. At this stage there is no evidence but we think it might have something to do with hormonal changes in society,” said BISSA chairperson Dr Peter Schoub.

Breastfeeding might play a role in helping prevent breast cancer. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ KONSTANTIN PELIKH

Dairy products company Clover has gone pink in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. For every pink Clover product sold, 20c will be donated to PinkDrive which provides essential cancer screening services, particularly in underserved communities.

 

In a recent statement, PinkDrive's team shared that early detection improves outcomes dramatically. PinkDrive’s mobile screening units, supported by Clover’s campaign, play a critical role in making screenings accessible, especially in underserved areas. They stress that “early screenings can mean the difference between a life-changing diagnosis or a life full of opportunities”.

To combat the growing concern, we look at several preventive measures as well as PinkDrive's methods for self-examination.  

MAYO CLINIC TIPS ON HOW TO PREVENT BREAST CANCER:

  • Limit or stay away from alcohol. It's safest not to drink alcohol. But if you do drink it, enjoy it in moderation. The more alcohol you have, the greater your risk of getting breast cancer. In general, women should have no more than one drink a day. Even small amounts raise the risk of breast cancer. One drink is about 12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits.
  • Stay at a healthy weight. Ask a member of your health-care team whether your weight is healthy. If it is, work to maintain that weight. If you need to lose weight, ask your health-care professional how to do so. Simple steps may help. Watch your portion sizes. Try to eat fewer calories. And slowly build up the amount of exercise you do.
  • Get active. Physical activity can help you stay at a healthy weight, which helps prevent breast cancer. So try to move more and sit less. Most healthy adults should aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic exercise. Or try to get at least 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise a week. Aerobic exercise gets your heart pumping. Some examples are walking, biking, running and swimming. Also aim to do strength training at least twice a week.
  • Breastfeed. If you have a baby, breastfeeding might play a role in helping prevent breast cancer. The longer you breastfeed, the greater the protective effect.

  • Limit hormone therapy after menopause. Combination hormone therapy uses oestrogen and progestin. It may raise the risk of breast cancer. Talk with your health-care professional about the risks and benefits of hormone therapy. You might be able to manage your symptoms with treatments and medicines that don't use hormones. If you decide that the benefits of short-term hormone therapy outweigh the risks, use the lowest amount that works for you. Have your health-care team track the length of time you take hormones. Studies show that oestrogen alone in people who have had hysterectomies does not raise breast cancer risk. Oestrogen is linked with a small increase in blood clot and stroke risk.

  • If you smoke, quit. Some research suggests that smoking tobacco raises the risk of breast cancer. Breathing in another person's cigarette smoke may also raise the risk. If you or a loved one need help quitting, talk with a member of your health-care team.

PINKDRIVE'S EASY TO FOLLOW 13 STEP SELF-EXAMINATION

Self-examination is vital for early detection.
Image: 123RF/inspirestock
  • Stand in front of the mirror and look at your breasts. Lift your arms above your head as though trying to reach the ceiling and look at your breasts in a stretched position.
  • Check to see that there are no obvious changes between the two sides: no nipple changes or visible lumps.
  • Now feel your breasts. Use the flat surface of your fingers.
  • Always keep your hand flat on your breast.
  • Apply cream, shower gel, soap or oil to your breasts before starting to feel. This will help your hand glide easily over your skin and make it easier to feel for any lumps.
  • Put one hand behind your head. The free hand will check the opposite breast.
  • Start feeling in the armpit.
  • Now move in the figure of a six and around the entire breast, until you reach the nipple.
  • Now go back to the armpit, moving from top to bottom of the breast, covering the whole area once again.
  • Last one now, move from the armpit in a side-to-side direction, again covering the whole breast.
  • The breast starts from the collar bone, down to your abdominal wall and from your breast bone to midway through your side.
  • Check for any nipple discharge oozing from the nipples
  • The only time there should be something coming out of the nipple is when you are breastfeeding. If the fluid is yellow or green, it shows infection. If it is clear or bloodstained, go straight to the doctor for a check-up.
