Media personality Sade Giliberti and her partner Coco Chane have exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony, marking nine years of love and commitment.
The couple donned matching white and black suits for their nuptials, attended by Hulisane Ravele, Selae Thobakgale, Roxy Burger and other close friends and family members.
In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared special moments from their wedding.
"Still can’t believe how magical our little day turned out! We poured all our love into the personal touches and cherished moments with everyone. We wore matching blazers, because why not!" they captioned the post.
"Thank you to each and every person for making it out here and for making our micro-celebration so wonderful. The villa was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness. Honestly, a 12/10! Can we do it all over again?!"
Since moving to London, Sade found love and never shies away from gushing over her girlfriend on the timeline.
The days leading up to the wedding were filled with laughter and love as the couple was surrounded by loved ones.
Take a look at some of the videos below:
SNAPS | Sade Giliberti ties the knot with partner in intimate ceremony
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Sade Giliberti @Channay harvey
Media personality Sade Giliberti and her partner Coco Chane have exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony, marking nine years of love and commitment.
The couple donned matching white and black suits for their nuptials, attended by Hulisane Ravele, Selae Thobakgale, Roxy Burger and other close friends and family members.
In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared special moments from their wedding.
"Still can’t believe how magical our little day turned out! We poured all our love into the personal touches and cherished moments with everyone. We wore matching blazers, because why not!" they captioned the post.
"Thank you to each and every person for making it out here and for making our micro-celebration so wonderful. The villa was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness. Honestly, a 12/10! Can we do it all over again?!"
Since moving to London, Sade found love and never shies away from gushing over her girlfriend on the timeline.
The days leading up to the wedding were filled with laughter and love as the couple was surrounded by loved ones.
Take a look at some of the videos below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Motoring
Leisure