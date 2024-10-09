It even put in a decent fight in the 2024 South African Car of the Year competition, clinching second place. One rarely brags about losing, but somehow it probably stung a bit less for Suzuki custodians, knowing its contender came second to a BMW 7-Series costing more than R2m.
REVIEW | Toyota Starlet Cross makes good use of winning ingredients
Brand faithfuls threw jibes when Toyota and Suzuki announced a partnership that would involve badge engineered products. Most seem to have come to terms with the synergy, which appears to benefit both manufacturers in the South African context.
Since re-entering the market in 2008, Suzuki made a name for itself by focusing on sensible attributes that resonate with the mass market. Its forte lies in agreeable compact cars with palatable styling, bolstered by simple powertrains that deliver low running costs and fuel economy.
In recent years, the Suzuki staple grew to consist almost exclusively of models manufactured in and imported from India. This has helped the brand achieve a more aggressive pricing strategy.
The first Toyota remix Mzansi saw was the Urban Cruiser, based on the Vitara Brezza. Then there was the Starlet hatchback, based on the ingredients of the Baleno. Then came the Rumion, using the Ertiga multipurpose vehicle as its basis. That was followed by the new Urban Cruiser, sharing the recipe with the Grand Vitara.
Last year Suzuki introduced the Fronx, a spunky B-segment compact crossover. Acclaim was almost instant. Testing the model, we commented positively on its trendy appearance, clever interior packaging, sprightly performance, miserly fuel consumption and most crucially, competitive pricing. The right car for our times, the Fronx embodied virtues that struck a chord with value-conscious South Africans.
It even put in a decent fight in the 2024 South African Car of the Year competition, clinching second place. One rarely brags about losing, but somehow it probably stung a bit less for Suzuki custodians, knowing its contender came second to a BMW 7-Series costing more than R2m.
This year Toyota whipped out its tin of badges and opted to repackage the Fronx, naming their offering the Starlet Cross. Much like the Corolla Cross, whose identity is supported by a well-established nameplate, Starlet Cross hopes to ride on the goodwill achieved for the original B-segment hatchback model.
Mechanically there is nothing setting the Starlet Cross apart from the Fronx. Looking hard at our test unit, aside from the obvious emblematic distinguishments, a slightly more conservative grille arrangement and different alloy designs comprise the changes.
The vehicle has a length of 3,995mm, width of 1,765mm and height of 1,550mm. Spot on where B-segment dimensions are concerned. Luggage capacity is a fair 304l, which average couples and families of three might find sufficient. You can fold the rear seats down, enabling 605l.
Powering the range is a 1.5l, four-cylinder, normally-aspirated petrol unit. That can be had with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic.
Pricing for the range kicks off at R299,900 (XS), with the XR going for R339,900. Add R20,000 if you want an automatic. Warranty is of a three-year/100,000km duration, with service plan being of a four-year/60,000km length.
Suzuki comes in slightly cheaper with its pricing, at R297,900 for the basic GL and R334,900 for the GLX. Its automatics are also R20,000 more.
While Suzuki’s standard service plan matches Toyota's, the warranty is greater, with a five-year/200,000km offering. Our Starlet Cross test unit was the top-grade XR model, in manual form.
Getting behind the wheel, we were pleasantly reminded of the likable interior architecture first acquainted with in the Fronx. Sculpted panels, pleasant textures and a warm brown-on-black colour contrast makes it an enjoyable place to sit. The seats are upholstered in black material, which gives off a hard-wearing vibe, without being industrial.
It is a relatively basic execution but that does not mean the Starlet Cross is barren in specification. From a leather-wrapped, multifunction wheel to cruise control and a comprehensive touchscreen infotainment system, the average buyer is going to feel well catered for. Assuringly, the vehicle is equipped with six airbags, as well as the expected anti-lock brakes, plus electronic stability control.
For a compact crossover, you might be surprised by the road manners of the Starlet Cross. It is a tidy handler with a confident feel, sitting at 120km/h on the freeway. Driving down the M1, with the ebb and flow of traffic, it struck me as a vehicle that would make extended freeway travel more than bearable.
The 77kW/138Nm output sounds meagre but because the Toyota weighs just 1,005kg its motivation is more than sufficient. Having the control and flexibility of a manual gearbox is also complementary to the engine. Fuel consumption, as anticipated, was excellent, returning 6.1l/100km without really trying.
While the Toyota and the Suzuki are just about identical, the product with the former nameplate has the upper hand from a dealer network and badge equity perspective. Either way, though, whether you go Starlet Cross or Fronx, you will be getting a respectable car.
