Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mboro said: "It's me who's singing. I need to control the narrative and the direction of the song, what I meant and what was I saying in the song. I have to officially release the song, I need to apply my mind to it and have clarity, and understand how music works.
"While I was in prison I heard songs and I'd like to meet the guys who did the songs. I think we have talent in South Africa."
Mboro spent 40 days in a Boksburg prison. He was released on R3,000 bail.
WATCH | ‘I need to apply my mind and have clarity’: Pastor Mboro ventures into music
Entertainment reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng is ready to release music.
This comes after a video of him singing went viral on Sunday. Social media users suggested Mboro is venturing into the music scene.
Mboro's single is titled Ngiyaba Slicers. Based on his recent arrest, in it he claims no matter how many come against him, he will slice them.
Watch the video below:
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mboro said: "It's me who's singing. I need to control the narrative and the direction of the song, what I meant and what was I saying in the song. I have to officially release the song, I need to apply my mind to it and have clarity, and understand how music works.
"While I was in prison I heard songs and I'd like to meet the guys who did the songs. I think we have talent in South Africa."
Mboro spent 40 days in a Boksburg prison. He was released on R3,000 bail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle