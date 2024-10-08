The family of veteran gospel singer Solly Moholo has shared their plans to honour his final wishes after his passing on October 2.
Before his death, Solly, who full name was Solomon Molokoane, was promoting his album Wubani O zo Pepeza while in Botswana before he was rushed to hospital.
During a press briefing in Soshanguve, Pretoria his team revealed they would release a posthumous album on October 11. They spoke of their determination to preserve his legacy, asking his fans to continue streaming and supporting his music.
"Solly Moholo recorded and completed his last album Wubani O zo Pepeza, which was set to be released before his untimely passing. One of his final wishes was that the album be released.
"To honour his final wish, the Molokoane family would like the album release to continue. We are going to make sure his legacy lives forever."
A memorial service is set to take place on October 9 at the State Theatre in Pretoria from 11am and his funeral service on October 12 from 7am at Akasia Hall, Pretoria.
Solly Moholo’s family plans to honour the gospel star’s final wish
‘We are going to make sure his legacy lives forever’
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tshepo Kekana
