Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie wants hip-hop artists to expand their concert offerings and says he is willing to back up that commitment financially.
McKenzie made the remarks during a walk-through at the South African Hip Hop Museum with founder Osmic Menoe at the weekend.
He said there was a need for more concerts. “We can't just have one concert like 'Back to the City', we need like 12 a year. From my side as your new minister of sports, we’re going to change stuff. I’m going to make a promise right here from our department. There’s going to be 12 concerts, and we will pay for those concerts.”
He, however, laid out a condition for this funding which involved transparency and fair compensation for all involved.
“Before we make a million rand a month available for the concerts, we want to see how many people are working and how much are they getting paid. We don't want to fund exploitation. We want you guys to share. So when you have a concert, it doesn’t need to be one person.”
McKenzie wants more hip-hop shows, promises to invest millions
Multimedia reporter
Image: Gayton McKenzie
Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie wants hip-hop artists to expand their concert offerings and says he is willing to back up that commitment financially.
McKenzie made the remarks during a walk-through at the South African Hip Hop Museum with founder Osmic Menoe at the weekend.
He said there was a need for more concerts. “We can't just have one concert like 'Back to the City', we need like 12 a year. From my side as your new minister of sports, we’re going to change stuff. I’m going to make a promise right here from our department. There’s going to be 12 concerts, and we will pay for those concerts.”
He, however, laid out a condition for this funding which involved transparency and fair compensation for all involved.
“Before we make a million rand a month available for the concerts, we want to see how many people are working and how much are they getting paid. We don't want to fund exploitation. We want you guys to share. So when you have a concert, it doesn’t need to be one person.”
The “Hennessy Back to the City” festival, will be returning for its 2024 edition. This year marks “18 years of hip-hop excellence and celebrates 30 years of South Africa’s freedom”. The festival, scheduled for October 12 at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, will showcase more than 100 artists, including international headliner Benny The Butcher and local heavyweights Nasty C, Blxckie and Big Zulu.
McKenzie urged hip-hop artists to be proactive in claiming their space in the industry.
“You are in a very tough industry. I know there’s exploitation. I know there are people ignoring you. That’s about to change,” he promised.
“You’ve got to fight for your space ... I don’t want to fight for people who don’t fight for themselves. The worst thing that can happen to me, I love hip-hop and imagine when [there is a cabinet] reshuffle and then I’ve done nothing for hip-hop? So before I get reshuffled [let me do this].”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure