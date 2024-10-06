Miss World South Africa 2024: A crowning night celebrating modern African women

The Miss World South Africa pageant showcased a vibrant display of talent, beauty, and cultural richness, with the 10 contestants in African designs.
Head stylist Sibulele Dyi, also the creative director of SibuNaco, shared her vision for the event, emphasising the importance of representing the diverse strengths of South African women in the pageant styling on Saturday night.
“This year we are celebrating 30 years of democracy. We have all these beautiful cultures, people and expressions of self. There's so much to celebrated in what we have accomplished as a country thus far. There's so much beauty in that. We wanted to make sure we show colour. We wanted them to dazzle on stage. We wanted to make sure we show them off in the best light. It's everything we have as a country, as a people what we have achieved, showcased in clothing,” said Dyi
Dyi also emphasised the importance of using a diverse range of designers to ensure cultural representation.
“We made sure to use a diverse range of designers. In shortlisting what we would work with, we wanted to make sure that certain cultures are covered in that space and also an expression of that culture. Expression of those people. Who they are and an expression of South African people and designs,” said Dyi
The 10 contestants showcased stunning one-shoulder designs byCherries Bridal, featuring bright and vibrant colours that beautifully complemented their diverse skin tones. Each gown exuded elegance and individuality, enhancing the contestants' natural beauty and radiance.
The contestants' final showstopper looks were designed by LBD Clothing, crafted by Thandi Mabaso. Each outfit showcased a blend of sophistication and contemporary flair, making a powerful statement as they took to the stage.
Dyi said she wanted the designs to encapsulate elegance while highlighting the unique style of each contestant, leaving a lasting impression.
“The ladies are doing exceptional work even outside Miss World South Africa so the creative process was so that we can showcase those areas. We wanted to make sure that you see that they are intelligent, to hear the things that are close to their hearts and that includes making sure we have outfits and garments that are complementary to who they are and things that they stand for,” said Dyi
Dr Claude Mashego made her final walk on the runway as Miss World South Africa 2023 before passing her crown to Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, dazzling in a black Cherries Bridal dress with long black gloves and black accessories.
“One of the things we stand for as Miss World South Africa is to showcase women in the best possible way — how they build their communities socially and how articulate they are,” Dyi explained.
Dyi says the creative process included a modern African flair as the top 10 finalists dazzled in traditional dresses from Zazi Holdings Clothing Factory which has also dressed actress Lusanda Mbane.
“We had a look that had a modern African take and that one I think was very cheeky of us because it's not traditional for pageantry but it was just like 'look who we are and how beautiful we are as a people'. The contestants are not all from the same culture. So we are unified even in playing around with our clothing as people,” said Dyi
“In shortlisting who we would work with, we wanted to make sure certain cultures are covered and expressed,” she said.
The event took place at Sun City in Pilanesburg, North West, with 18-year-old Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg being crowned Miss World South Africa.
This year’s pageant also honoured Miss World Botswana, Lesego Chombo, who was crowned the 71st Miss World Africa and the entertainment line-up included performances from The Mahotella Queens, Theo Nhlengethwa, Mthandazo Gatya, Sechaba Gqeba, Weza Matomane, and Aubrey Ngcungama, providing an unforgettable evening.
Miss World South Africa 2024: A crowning night celebrating modern African women
Multimedia reporter
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
