Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba suffers social media backlash over 'aircraft showboating'

Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba is being criticised on social media for “showboating”.
This after the singer allegedly landed at Wonderboom airport in Pretoria in a private aircraft to visit the family of the late Solly Moholo on Friday.
A music executive who asked to remain anonymous said: “A fact is that Winnie failed to visit Solly in hospital and she was supposed to use that plane to go to Rustenburg and visit Solly. Now she uses it for showboating and exposure.”
“These people love each only on social media, but in real life this is how they'll do when you are dead because you mean nothing to them [sic],". one social media user said.
Another asked: “Why didn't she help with Solly's hospital bill?”
“This woman always said Solly Moholo was her brother and mentor but today she's exposing the opposite of her claims. It's sad. The issue isn't the aircraft but rather her timing to prioritise her attention to Solly when he is no more,” another said.
Meanwhile, members of Limpopo Artists Movement, which has been collecting donations for Moholo's hospital bill, visited his family last week.
TshisaLIVE made efforts to reach Mashaba for comment but was unsuccessful.
See Post:
Image: MASI LOSI
