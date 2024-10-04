American R&B artist Chris Brown’s highly anticipated concert in Johannesburg has broken records, with tickets selling out in two hours after going on sale on Thursday.
The concert is scheduled for December 14 at Africa’s biggest venue, FNB Stadium, which has a capacity for more than 94,000 people.
After tickets sold out on Thursday, a second show for December 15 was announced, with tickets going on sale from Friday.
“Due to overwhelming demand, Chris Brown has added a second show in Johannesburg, and tickets are on sale. This is going to be the concert of the year, so don't miss out. Secure your spot before it’s too late,” said event organisers Big Concerts.
Ticket prices range from R515 to R5,745.
Brown’s global tour has sparked a frenzy. The R&B king announced the concert has also sold out in Brazil, where he will perform on December 21. The added date for the Brazil show scheduled for December 22 has also been fully sold.
Social media has been abuzz with excitement as fans express their enthusiasm to attend the event. Many are on the website’s queue to purchase tickets for the second concert. Here are some reactions:
Second date added after Chris Brown’s Joburg concert tickets sell out in hours
Journalist
Image: Chris Brown/Instagram
American R&B artist Chris Brown’s highly anticipated concert in Johannesburg has broken records, with tickets selling out in two hours after going on sale on Thursday.
The concert is scheduled for December 14 at Africa’s biggest venue, FNB Stadium, which has a capacity for more than 94,000 people.
After tickets sold out on Thursday, a second show for December 15 was announced, with tickets going on sale from Friday.
“Due to overwhelming demand, Chris Brown has added a second show in Johannesburg, and tickets are on sale. This is going to be the concert of the year, so don't miss out. Secure your spot before it’s too late,” said event organisers Big Concerts.
Ticket prices range from R515 to R5,745.
Brown’s global tour has sparked a frenzy. The R&B king announced the concert has also sold out in Brazil, where he will perform on December 21. The added date for the Brazil show scheduled for December 22 has also been fully sold.
Social media has been abuzz with excitement as fans express their enthusiasm to attend the event. Many are on the website’s queue to purchase tickets for the second concert. Here are some reactions:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure