Kwaito star Siphiwe "General GTZ" Sibisi has died.
A statement shared by the family confirmed he died on September 29 after hospitalisation and major surgery.
“Despite showing some signs of recovery, he took a turn for the worse over the past few days and finally lost his brave battle earlier today.
“We wish to thank all those who loved and supported him during all his years as a prominent and pioneering music entertainer of our beloved South African people. May his beautiful, kind spirit live on through the legacy of his kwaito music.”
