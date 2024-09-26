LEE – AT CINEMAS
Based on the true story of Elizabeth Lee Miller, fashion model turned acclaimed American war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War 2. With award-winning Kate Winslet in the title role, Alexander Skarsgard and directed by Ellen Kuras (The Betrayal— Nerakhoon), this portrayal of a woman’s tenacity to be part of something bigger than herself is picking up early award nominations, critics' attention and praise.
TRANSFORMERS ONE – AT CINEMAS, ON 3D, 4DX, DBOX AND IMAX
A highly anticipated franchise release takes fans to when it all began: how brothers in arms Optimus Prime and Megatron became sworn enemies. This sci-fi animation version boasts a voice cast of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and more. Filled with humour and never a dull moment.
HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN – AT CINEMAS
The fourth instalment in this series, adapted from the Dark Horse comics, centres on Hellboy finding himself in a community of witches, led by a local devil, connected to Hellboy’s past. Starring Jack Kesy, Adeline Rudolph and Martin Bassindale. Look out for Spotlight’s interviews with some of the cast shedding more light on the production.
PANDA BEAR IN AFRICA – AT CINEMAS
A family animation release about discovering the unknown, taking risks and finding your inner strength. An endearing movie following a panda on his greatest adventure to rescue his friend in the wild African landscape. Starring local voiceover actors Sthandile Nkosi and Candice Modiselle to make South Africans swell with pride.
SPOTLIGHT | Kate Winslet in 'Lee', a true story of a woman’s tenacity
Also coming to cinemas: the 'Transformers' origin story, the latest Hellboy instalment and animated family fun featuring local voiceover artists
