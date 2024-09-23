Leisure

National parks more than just custodians of our flora and fauna

Heritage, history and culture also preserved, as visit to East Cape parks attest

23 September 2024
Karen van Rooyen
Digital editor

It is hard to imagine — as we navigate our away around the Mountain Zebra National Park in a vehicle designed to traverse the rugged terrain — that people once walked, even lived and hunted, here.

But roam here they did, as is evidenced by the San rock art we viewed on our first day of a whirlwind visit to two of the South African National Parks (SANParks) Frontier Region parks — Mountain Zebra outside Cradock and Camdeboo National Park which surrounds the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema

Most Read