National parks more than just custodians of our flora and fauna
Heritage, history and culture also preserved, as visit to East Cape parks attest
It is hard to imagine — as we navigate our away around the Mountain Zebra National Park in a vehicle designed to traverse the rugged terrain — that people once walked, even lived and hunted, here.
But roam here they did, as is evidenced by the San rock art we viewed on our first day of a whirlwind visit to two of the South African National Parks (SANParks) Frontier Region parks — Mountain Zebra outside Cradock and Camdeboo National Park which surrounds the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet...
