Leisure

LISTEN | S’wana Know discuss moments from VMAs and Emmy Awards

20 September 2024
Tyla poses with the award for Best Afrobeats for 'Water' at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, on September 11 2024.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Two awards ceremonies took place in the last two weeks and as is the case with most, the Emmys and VMAs always come with some drama. 

From Tyla being called an “uppity African” to The Bear sweeping awards in a comedy category, and of course, the best and worst red carpet looks, Annelisa and Kelly Kelz review the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and television’s finest at the Emmy Awards in this week’s episode of The S’wana Know Podcast. 

