Two awards ceremonies took place in the last two weeks and as is the case with most, the Emmys and VMAs always come with some drama.
From Tyla being called an “uppity African” to The Bear sweeping awards in a comedy category, and of course, the best and worst red carpet looks, Annelisa and Kelly Kelz review the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and television’s finest at the Emmy Awards in this week’s episode of The S’wana Know Podcast.
LISTEN | S’wana Know discuss moments from VMAs and Emmy Awards
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Two awards ceremonies took place in the last two weeks and as is the case with most, the Emmys and VMAs always come with some drama.
From Tyla being called an “uppity African” to The Bear sweeping awards in a comedy category, and of course, the best and worst red carpet looks, Annelisa and Kelly Kelz review the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and television’s finest at the Emmy Awards in this week’s episode of The S’wana Know Podcast.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle