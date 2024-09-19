Wings confirmed to TshisaLIVE that talks with Drake are under way. “Bringing Drake to South Africa for his first stadium show is not just about the music; it’s about celebrating a pivotal moment in black history,” he said.
Talks under way to bring Drake to South Africa for first stadium show
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram
Mabala Noise boss and former ANC Youth League treasurer Reggy Nkabinde has allegedly teamed up with Malcolm X and Gregory Wings to bring Drake to South Africa in 2025. Talks are said to be under way.
The Grammy-winning, Canadian-born rapper, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, last came to South Africa back in 2016 to shoot the music video for Controlla.
It's alleged Nkabinde, Malcom X and Wings met up at an upmarket hotel in Sandton to discuss bringing the Successful hitmaker back.
Sources close to the situation suggest that Wings, who was involved in the recent Burna Boy concert debacle, wants to open a new chapter by booking Drake.
“Gregory wants to move on from the failed Burna Boy concert and focus on a new chapter as a promoter, as the Burna Boy concert dented his image and he lost out on a lot of funds through legal fights in retrieving the money used to host Burna Boy. But the Drake concert looks certain as he is speaking with the manager daily,” said one source.
Another source said: “uGovner [Nkabinde] brought in his expertise. His credentials bringing international stars can be easily traced and he won't enter into such talks for something that won't mature. He knows these things.”
Wings confirmed to TshisaLIVE that talks with Drake are under way. “Bringing Drake to South Africa for his first stadium show is not just about the music; it’s about celebrating a pivotal moment in black history,” he said.
“The show is being titled 'The Freedom Show' to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the abolishment of apartheid, and I believe it’s a significant tribute to the resilience and spirit of the South African people.
“After my unfortunate experience with Sedote Nwachukwu last year, I’ve learnt the hard way about the importance of safeguarding my investments. This time I’ve taken every precaution to ensure that this event is executed flawlessly. I’ve spent the last year immersing myself in the culture and building relationships within the South African entertainment industry.
“I’m proud to say that I’m self-funding this show, and I’ve partnered with Ticketmaster to create a secure ticketing platform that will guarantee concertgoers’ ticket money is safe.
“Moreover, I’m thrilled to announce that we’ll be partnering with YouTube to live-stream the concert and film a documentary, showcasing not only the performance but also the heart and soul of this beautiful country.
“My ambition is clear: I want to be the Live Nation of Africa, bringing top-tier international acts like Travis Scott and The Weeknd to South Africa’s shores in the coming year. This isn’t just a concert; it’s a celebration of freedom, culture and the incredible journey we’ve all shared. I'm excited for what the future holds."
When pressed for comment, Malcolm X said: “Sandton entrepreneurs. Reggy brought Chris Brown, Migos and French Montana to South Africa. Gregory paid Burna Boy for the concert that was supposed to be held at FNB Stadium late last year, but due to unforeseen circumstances and alleged R30m theft or loss of G’s money, Burna Boy couldn’t perform at FNB Stadium.
“Now all three of us are focusing on bringing Drake to South Africa, Angola and Nigeria early next year. With me next to him, Gregory won’t lose a dollar this time around, Gregory is in the process of creating thousands of jobs for South Africans.”
Efforts to get comment from Nkabinde were unsuccessful, as he wasn't available at the time of publishing.
