Mzansi Magic is preparing to close the chapter on its acclaimed telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire after 520 episodes and two seasons.
Produced by Tshedza Pictures, the show is allegedly being cancelled due to low viewership. TshisaLIVE has learnt that the telenovela scored 620,154 viewers, while Umkhokha: The Curse scored 1-million viewers.
Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the producers, cast and crew of Gqeberha: The Empire. Their unwavering dedication and exceptional talent have delivered spellbinding storylines in one of the most fiercely competitive prime time slots.
“As we approach the grand finale, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the culmination of this extraordinary journey.”
Adonisi expressed gratitude to the Eastern Cape provincial government for its support. She highlighted the work of Tshedza Pictures and the cast and crew since the show’s inception in January 2021.
In the lead-up to the finale, watch Hlumelo grapple with the fallout of his poor choices and seek help from those he wronged. Meanwhile, Nozuko faces her overwhelming loss.
Mzansi Magic cans 'Gqeberha: The Empire'
Image: Supplied
