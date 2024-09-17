Trend: Balletcore
The inspiration: Ballerinas, French coquette aesthetic, Bridgerton, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette
As seen at: Simone Rocha, Giambattista Valli, Christian Dior, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano
With the ballet world inspiring this season’s dreamiest trend, it’s safe to say we are in love. Last year saw the rise of the balletcore and coquette aesthetics, with bows everywhere, from runways and red carpets to nails and hair. Some people even skipped traditional Christmas decorations in favour of draping their trees with bows. Balletcore burst into 2024 with even more enthusiasm and the runways continue to be enamoured with bows and ribbons.
At the Christian Dior Couture show, models showcased a traditional-yet-laidback approach to balletcore with low, loosely gathered buns finished with dainty velvet ribbons used as headbands and tied with a bow under the bun. At Giambattista Valli, bows were oversized and opulent, placed atop the head to complement slicked-back ponytails. At Christian Siriano, models sported artful barre braids, with two Dutch braids joined together with a ribbon interwoven through the centre, as one would with a corset or ballet shoes.
Simone Rocha took an innovative, more-is-more approach by using bows as a makeup embellishment. The look, which was made into an Instagram filter, saw models sent down the runway with ribbons tied into bows and stuck to cheeks. Soft, hyper-feminine and charming, all wrapped up in a signature bow, balletcore is the whimsical love letter to our inner girl child we didn’t know we needed.
3 ways to channel balletcore without the bows
Tap into an understated ballet energy
Beauty editor
Image: Pascal Le Segretain, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Trend: Balletcore
The inspiration: Ballerinas, French coquette aesthetic, Bridgerton, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette
As seen at: Simone Rocha, Giambattista Valli, Christian Dior, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano
With the ballet world inspiring this season’s dreamiest trend, it’s safe to say we are in love. Last year saw the rise of the balletcore and coquette aesthetics, with bows everywhere, from runways and red carpets to nails and hair. Some people even skipped traditional Christmas decorations in favour of draping their trees with bows. Balletcore burst into 2024 with even more enthusiasm and the runways continue to be enamoured with bows and ribbons.
At the Christian Dior Couture show, models showcased a traditional-yet-laidback approach to balletcore with low, loosely gathered buns finished with dainty velvet ribbons used as headbands and tied with a bow under the bun. At Giambattista Valli, bows were oversized and opulent, placed atop the head to complement slicked-back ponytails. At Christian Siriano, models sported artful barre braids, with two Dutch braids joined together with a ribbon interwoven through the centre, as one would with a corset or ballet shoes.
Simone Rocha took an innovative, more-is-more approach by using bows as a makeup embellishment. The look, which was made into an Instagram filter, saw models sent down the runway with ribbons tied into bows and stuck to cheeks. Soft, hyper-feminine and charming, all wrapped up in a signature bow, balletcore is the whimsical love letter to our inner girl child we didn’t know we needed.
Get the look: Coquette flush
Mimic the look of fresh-faced skin that is youthfully plump and cheek-pinch flushed:
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Not a fan of bows? No need to feel left out as there are ways to channel an understated ballet energy.
What you will need:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle