3 ways to channel balletcore without the bows

Tap into an understated ballet energy

17 September 2024
Nokubonga Thusi
Beauty editor
You've got the bows, now get the balletcore beauty.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Trend: Balletcore

The inspiration: Ballerinas, French coquette aesthetic, Bridgerton, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette

As seen at: Simone Rocha, Giambattista Valli, Christian Dior, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano

With the ballet world inspiring this season’s dreamiest trend, it’s safe to say we are in love. Last year saw the rise of the balletcore and coquette aesthetics, with bows everywhere, from runways and red carpets to nails and hair. Some people even skipped traditional Christmas decorations in favour of draping their trees with bows. Balletcore burst into 2024 with even more enthusiasm and the runways continue to be enamoured with bows and ribbons.

At the Christian Dior Couture show, models showcased a traditional-yet-laidback approach to balletcore with low, loosely gathered buns finished with dainty velvet ribbons used as headbands and tied with a bow under the bun. At Giambattista Valli, bows were oversized and opulent, placed atop the head to complement slicked-back ponytails. At Christian Siriano, models sported artful barre braids, with two Dutch braids joined together with a ribbon interwoven through the centre, as one would with a corset or ballet shoes.

Simone Rocha took an innovative, more-is-more approach by using bows as a makeup embellishment. The look, which was made into an Instagram filter, saw models sent down the runway with ribbons tied into bows and stuck to cheeks. Soft, hyper-feminine and charming, all wrapped up in a signature bow, balletcore is the whimsical love letter to our inner girl child we didn’t know we needed.

Get the look: Coquette flush

Mimic the look of fresh-faced skin that is youthfully plump and cheek-pinch flushed:

  1. After moisturiser and sunscreen prep the skin with an illuminating primer that will give foundation grip without losing luminosity.
  2. For an oily T-zone, apply a mattifying, pore-refining primer along the centre of the forehead, nose and chin to eliminate unwanted shine.
  3. Create a sheer, dewy consistency to coverage by mixing two pumps of foundation with one pump of a hydrating serum or liquid highlighter. Sweep across the face, working from the centre and sheering out to the edges.
  4. Amplify the illusion of blushing skin by using a pink or salmon concealer along the eye area.
  5. Tap a cream blush in pink, coral or red (to act as a colour base) along the cheeks, cheekbones and nose bridge.
  6. Layer a powder blush in a similar shade to set the cream and amp up colour payoff.
  7. Refine the under-eye area and sides of the nose by pressing in a pink setting powder with a triangular powder puff for a seamless rosy flush and to prevent creasing.
  8. Create a natural-looking flush by using your lipstick shade as a blush base before applying powder blush, giving a more cohesive, lit-from-within glow of colour across cheeks and lips.
NARS Blush in OrgasmX, Fenty Beauty Cheeks Blush, Chanel Nuit Blanche Rouge Matte Lip, Bow hair clip
Image: Supplied
Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Blush, Catrice Endless Pearls Beautifying Primer, Huda Beauty Faux Filter, Sheer Touch tint power.
Image: Supplied

Not a fan of bows? No need to feel left out as there are ways to channel an understated ballet energy.

  1. Headband swept: As seen at Dior and Miu Miu, a stretchy headband can give serious ballet vibes. Slick hair back into a low bun or ponytail and finish with a thick fabric headband.
  2. Wispy top knots: Nothing says ballerina quite like a sleek bun. Go for a top knot while keeping hair slick and leaving out some wispy, face-framing front pieces. Use a thin curling wand through the front bits for romantic texture.
  3. Slick moves: A signature ballet staple is gelled-back, super-sleek hair. Give the style some flair by working soft retro waves into bun styles to create visual interest along the hair line.

What you will need:

  1. Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Crush On Cupid, R545
  2. Nars Blush in OrgasmX, R760
  3. Chanel Nuit Blanche Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Brick Orange, R1,075
  4. Huda Beauty Faux Filter Colour Corrector in Cherry Blossom, R710
  5. Bow hair clip, Lovisa Jewellery, R120
  6. Catrice Endless Pearls Beautifying Primer 30ml, R250
  7. Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Blush Water-Fresh Blush in Light Peach 15ml, R1,120.
