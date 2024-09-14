Mahuma Group founder Matome Rapetsoa has reflected on the life of veteran actor Darlington Michaels who died on Friday.
Darlington was a seasoned actor who starred in SABC3's soapie Isidingo, The news of his death was confirmed by the SABC on its social media pages.
“The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Darlington Michaels. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered,” read the statement.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rapetsoa says it is with profound sadness that they'll bid farewell to a titan of the theatre and TV industry, whose passing leaves an unfillable void.
“I had the privilege of working alongside this giant in 2011, when he graciously served as a key auditioner, alongside the late Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa, in our quest to discover 20 talented young performers from Limpopo. His exceptional professionalism, respect and kindness left an indelible mark on me, and I will always cherish the experience. Especially the respect he afforded me as his leader, though old enough to be my father,” he said.
“His contributions to the industry have been immense and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. This is a dark week indeed, but we take comfort in the knowledge that his impact will never be forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Michaels family, and to the nation, for this irreparable loss. 'bra Darling' may your memory be a blessing, and may you forever 'Rest In Performance'.”
Mahuma Group founder reflects on the life of the late actor Darlington Michaels
