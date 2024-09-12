With a stage and carpet riddled with 2000s pop-culture references, rapper GloRilla took on hers with panache. In an ode to TLC member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, GloRilla rocked her famous sculptural hair. Rather than the purple plume look Left Eye wore, GloRilla captured her love for futuristic ensembles with a metallic-effect, high-waisted boxy trouser with a cropped jacket.
Ts Madison, Tyla, Taylor Swift: best and worst dressed at 2024 VMAs
The red carpet celebrating the year's best music videos calls for memorable fashion moments. See who stood out and who should have stayed hidden
BEST
TS MADISON
The actress certainly knew how to turn heads at this year's event. Perhaps a play on the “boreworms” viral video from a few weeks back, she rocked a look decorated with metallic butterflies. The star has said she always looks to comfortable dresses that capture her voluptuous figure but adjusts the rule for leather that creates sumptuous flair.
COCO JONES
The singer and Bel-Air actress always opts for dresses and gowns and the VMAs “black carpet” was no exception. Opting for a magical moment, she turned to a dreamy silver Lever Couture dress and slicked-back hair. This elevated version of her usual approach shows she's ready for the big leagues and perhaps we will be seeing more of her on EGOT carpets.
GLORILLA
With a stage and carpet riddled with 2000s pop-culture references, rapper GloRilla took on hers with panache. In an ode to TLC member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, GloRilla rocked her famous sculptural hair. Rather than the purple plume look Left Eye wore, GloRilla captured her love for futuristic ensembles with a metallic-effect, high-waisted boxy trouser with a cropped jacket.
TYLA
Did she look better than most attendees? No. Did she put together a memorable ensemble? Absolutely. Playing on textures and colours, Tyla's summer-ready colour-blocked look is sure to see many replicating it this season.
WORST
SNOOKI
The Jersey Shore star and reality TV icon also caught the homage bug that coloured up this year's event. The only problem was she rocked an old look of hers and managed to make it look worse. The coat and platform sandals make the overall look like a great fit for a night out for drinks, rather than the same carpet where Lady Gaga once wore a meat dress.
ADDISON RAE
While Snooki didn't try hard enough, viral sensation Addison Rae tried a little too much. The look is too edgy for the girl who pulls off most looks with her endearing approach. The ensemble could have benefited from a campy glam look and outlandish shoes and accessories.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Edgy Taylor Swift is back and we're not so sure if we needed to see her again. Her racy look captures elements of 2010s fashion, plaid prints, bad eye makeup and an assortment of leather gloves. Maybe a new hair colour and a fierce cat eye would elevate this from boring to daring.
