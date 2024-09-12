The 22-year-old singer, who has had a year of non-stop accolades in the Grammys, BET, Billboard, the VMAs, as well as a cover on Elle Magazine’s October issue, is on an unstoppable rise.
'This is such a big moment for African music,' says Tyla as she makes history with MTV VMA for Best Afrobeats
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Tyla won the MTV Video Music Award 2024 for Best Afrobeats at Wednesday night’s ceremony at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. She makes history as the first female African Artist, as well as the first South African artist to win a VMA.
The Johannesburg-born megastar overcame stiff competition from Ayra Starr featuring Giveon; Burna Boy; Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay; Tems; and Usher with Pheelz.
She was also nominated for Best R&B for Water and Best New Artist. Best R&B was awarded to SZA for Snooze, while Best New Artist went to Chappell Roan.
Tyla turned heads in a bright yellow corset fringe top with matching miniskirt, fresh off the New York Fashion Week runway by Area. The miniskirt was designed with three sections of a long fringe train, which she paired with a turquoise choker, pink neon sandals and a hint of a neon green bikini brief underneath the skirt.
Her hair featured golden brown ombré voluminous curls, with a rose mauve lip and smoky eye shadow.
The 22-year-old singer, who has had a year of non-stop accolades in the Grammys, BET, Billboard, the VMAs, as well as a cover on Elle Magazine’s October issue, is on an unstoppable rise.
The “popiano” star appeared on stage to receive the coveted MTV moon person trophy, saying: “Thank you. MTV, my team, God, everyone, this is such a big moment for Africa. African music, guys. The global impact that Water has had on the world proves African music can also be pop music.
“This is so special but also bittersweet, because I know there's a tendency to group African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing and though Afrobeats has run things and has opened many doors for us, African music is so diverse, it's more than just Afrobeats.
“I come from South Africa. I represent amapiano. I represent my culture. I want to shout out to all the Afrobeats artists in this category with me. Shout out to Tems, Ayra Starr, shout out to Lojay, Rema, Whiskey, Burna Boy, all of us — and yeah, I love you guys, Africa to the world!
“Stream my album Tyla,” she ended playfully with a flick of her tongue, “and thank you again.”
