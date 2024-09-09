X users react to Mihlali Ndamase's scathing rant against ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe

The drama between Mihlali and Leeroy has been making headlines in recent weeks, with fans eagerly following their every move. This latest development has only added fuel to the fire, leaving many wondering what's next for the former couple.
In early August, Mihlali shot up trends lists after she shared images of bruises on her forehead, lips and under her eye on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thank you my angel Leeroy” before deleting the posts.
Leeroy later released a statement refuting claims of being abusive towards Mihlali, claiming she sustained the bruises when he pushed her away after her attempt to stab him.
On Monday, Mihlali shared an open letter saying the matter that had come to public light had “deeply” affected her and her business. The letter read:
“It is with great vulnerability I admit I was involved in a toxic relationship. This relationship started off verbally and emotionally harmful and matters quickly escalated to it being physically harmful.
“I, unlike others, take full accountability for my involvement in the toxic dynamic. One can only be quiet for so long after tolerating gaslighting, aggression, emotional abuse, manipulation, obsessive behaviour and control tactics employed by an individual. Tactics used to distort my perception of love which led me down a path of pain and torment. The scars of this experience run deep and the trauma continues to echo in my personal life and in my business.
“Such cases can be complex, escalate gradually over time, and are difficult for some to understand, specially if they have no personal experience. However, that does not discredit or invalidate my story as I have lived it.
“It is imperative for us to educate ourselves on the nature of emotional abuse, and gender-based violence and the devastating impact it has on families, individuals and communities. Despite the darkness that has clouded my past I am filled with hope and determination to embark on a journey of healing.
“I'm committed to seeking the support and resources necessary to get the help I need to reclaim my sense of dignity and self-worth through my healing journey, I hope to inspire others to speak out, seek help and break free from any toxic environment.”
X users react to Mihlali Ndamase's scathing rant against ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe
Journalist
Image: Oupa Bopape
YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has sparked a heated debate on social media after going live on Instagram throwing subtle jabs at her ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe.
In the video, Mihlali seemingly alludes to Leeroy as being a “double adapter”.
“People are so funny, ngicela ningbuzele leya [please ask that] double adapter, and after nine, which substance am I taking?
“Since you are going to be petty on social media, we gotta be asking Mr After Nine what substances am I on? That’s all I am saying. Oopsie, I took it there, and I am going there; nobody can stop me.”
Mihlali's rant has left fans divided with many criticising her for being petty at the expense of ruining her career.
See some of the X posts below:
