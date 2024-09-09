SNAPS | A look at Thato Mosehle’s baby shower

Leisure

10 September 2024
TshisaLIVE
Thato Mosehle announces she's expecting her first baby.
Image: Instagram/ Thato Mosehle via OneTwo Photography

Thato Mosehle is excited to enter the next chapter of motherhood. 

Weeks after announcing she and her husband Frans Maruma are expecting their first child, Thato has shared images from her second baby shower.

The Miss South Africa 2020 runner-up and Miss Supranational donned yellow while her guests wore white dresses.

Thato followed by sharing images from her surprise baby shower, expressing her gratitude for the love and support she has received.

“What a beautiful day, it was showering our sunshine. We are blessed to have a community of love around us. September 7 was also my husband's birthday. He said he couldn’t have asked for a better gift. Thank you to everyone who contributed to making the day unforgettable.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

