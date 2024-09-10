Samthing Soweto breaks his silence, accuses DJ Maphorisa of lying about music credits

Samthing Soweto has finally spoken out about the controversy surrounding his work and credits.
In a series of X posts, the singer addressed DJ Maphorisa's claims that he was given masters to his previous album, Isiphithiphiti.
The singer revealed he had little confidence in his music selling without DJ Maphorisa as a producer, so he went along with the narrative. However, he clarified that DJ Maphorisa did not produce his work.
”The truth is, I had very little confidence in my music selling without him as a producer. Seemed as if you, my audience, loved the idea of him being a super producer and I was not going to go against that, so I lied” Samthing Soweto wrote.
”He didn’t produce my work. I worked with Mas Musiq and Kabza De Small in that studio, who produced between 40% to 60% of my work, depending on how you view it.”
“Maphorisa shouldn’t lie the way he does. It’s gonna get him into trouble one day. I paid Phori for my masters. I paid an amount he asked for at the time. Furthermore, I lied about Phori’s contributions on to my project, He didn’t produce anything.”
Samthing Soweto claimed people he has worked with over the years have used his work without permission, contracts or consent. He alleged he experienced this when he was working with his previous music group The Soil.
“They release my works without even informing me of release dates. When I ask what’s happening , they run to social media to discredit me before I can tell the truth.”
Samthing Soweto shot up trends lists recently after he was not credited on the hit song Amalanga Awafani featuring Mas Musiq & Lawd Weezy and DJ Maphorisa on its release.
While his followers waiting for him to address the debacle, the singer said he preferred to keep mum on the matter as he was solving the issue behind closed doors.
