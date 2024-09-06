The viral TikTok series Who TF Did I Marry? is making its leap to television, with Natasha Rothwell, known for her role in The White Lotus, set to star and executive produce the adaptation.
According to Variety magazine, Rothwell will portray Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson, the creator of the original TikTok series, and will also serve as an executive producer.
The project, which sparked a competitive bidding war, has been secured by ABC Signature, where Rothwell’s Big Hattie Productions banner was previously under an overall deal.
The TikTok series, which comprises 50 videos totalling more than eight hours, chronicles Johnson’s relationship with her ex-husband, who she describes as a “pathological liar”.
Johnson, who is from Atlanta, went viral when she shared online how she entered a marriage with “a scam artist” during the pandemic. Her series has garnered more than 450-million impressions and earned her more than 3-million followers in two weeks.
Johnson began posting the series on February 14 and uploaded the final video on February 17.
Despite the seemingly excessive length of 50 instalments, each roughly 10 minutes long, the series captivated viewers. Johnson’s story includes a detailed account of her five-month marriage, describing her ex-husband as a “narcissist” and “pathological liar”, though she acknowledges he was never formally diagnosed as such.
The series' success extended beyond TikTok videos. Johnson also conducted a two-hour live stream about her story, posting 20 clips from the event. Since then, her account has ballooned to 1.1-million followers and 11.1-million likes across all content.
The TV adaptation will bring Johnson’s riveting narrative to a wider audience, with Rothwell’s involvement promising a new and engaging interpretation of the story.
Viral TikTok series ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ set for TV adaptation
Multimedia reporter
Image: Variety Magazine/X
