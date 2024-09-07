DJ Fresh delivered a heart-wrenching public apology to his ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane in his moving tribute at her memorial service on Friday.
While the DJ and podcaster said he had privately apologised to her and their children , he was compelled to publicly express remorse. “I'm sorry, my friend,” he said.
In February 2022 the couple announced the end of their marriage of 20 years, revealing they were divorcing. Despite their divorce, the couple maintained a strong friendship, showcasing their enduring bond on DJ Fresh's podcast What a Week, days before her death.
DJ Fresh’s apology highlighted the complexities of their relationship and reflected on their last days together. “It doesn't make sense. One thing I appreciate, especially about these children you blessed us with, is they are exactly like you.
“Because this woman personified love, she forgave me more times than I deserved. She would relentlessly not give up on me as a human being. Even when she said, ‘maybe we must just cut our losses’, she said it with love. Any other person would have probably walked away long ago but because she was love, she didn't give up.
“The only thing I owe her that was meant to be delivered last week when we recorded the podcast, was an apology in public for heartache I had caused her. That was the point of that podcast — a public apology for any heartbreak, any heartache, any embarrassment, people’s eyes that I caused you.
“I apologised to you and the children, but it was not complete until it was done in public.
“I’m sorry, my friend.”
'I'm sorry, my friend' — DJ Fresh's apology to ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane at her memorial service
'Because this woman personified love, she forgave me more times than I deserved'
Journalist
Image: X
DJ Fresh delivered a heart-wrenching public apology to his ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane in his moving tribute at her memorial service on Friday.
While the DJ and podcaster said he had privately apologised to her and their children , he was compelled to publicly express remorse. “I'm sorry, my friend,” he said.
In February 2022 the couple announced the end of their marriage of 20 years, revealing they were divorcing. Despite their divorce, the couple maintained a strong friendship, showcasing their enduring bond on DJ Fresh's podcast What a Week, days before her death.
DJ Fresh’s apology highlighted the complexities of their relationship and reflected on their last days together. “It doesn't make sense. One thing I appreciate, especially about these children you blessed us with, is they are exactly like you.
“Because this woman personified love, she forgave me more times than I deserved. She would relentlessly not give up on me as a human being. Even when she said, ‘maybe we must just cut our losses’, she said it with love. Any other person would have probably walked away long ago but because she was love, she didn't give up.
“The only thing I owe her that was meant to be delivered last week when we recorded the podcast, was an apology in public for heartache I had caused her. That was the point of that podcast — a public apology for any heartbreak, any heartache, any embarrassment, people’s eyes that I caused you.
“I apologised to you and the children, but it was not complete until it was done in public.
“I’m sorry, my friend.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle