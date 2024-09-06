WEATHER GURU | Good rain predicted, but water rates not reduced

Opening the Seasonal Weather Forecast this month was the best experience I have had for ages.
Contrary to the previous run, the models have forecast above normal rainfall for the period November to January. This is for the area of the Bay and surrounds, as well as the catchment area.
Couple that with our combined dam levels presently sitting at 76% and maintaining an average of 73% over the last year, and we are in a healthy position water wise. This is especially significant as we experienced the driest winter since 2019, receiving only 60% of our average winter rainfall.
We are supposed to be ecstatic, as we should now, for the first time in years, be able to establish a vegetable garden and use our hosepipes to wash our cars.
Instead of rewarding its citizens for saving water during the drought, the metro has now punished us with a 6% increase for the price of water.
The worst of all is that there is little to no communication in this regard, except that we are entering the hottest season of the year, which is an understatement of note.
What makes matters worse is that after initial furore from one of the opposition parties, nothing has been said about the silence of the metro since then. I am unaware of any civic organisation or political parties that are continuing to put pressure on our metro.
I presume more attention is being put on our collapsing electricity infrastructure.
Car-washes, building contractors and anybody that is compelled not to use municipal water must use expensively purchased water to continue keeping head above water. The already cash-strapped consumer must then bear these extra costs.
Considering that the illegal water supply industry has operated throughout the drought unhindered and is still operating under these strict water restrictions is also questionable.
The goalposts of lifting water restrictions have constantly been shifted and it seems that they have now completely disappeared. I am of the opinion that even if the dams are all overflowing, restrictions will not be lifted.
This only leads to the question whether these new rates and restrictions are the new norm, and with the next drought will they be tightened even further?
This is not only showing disregard for the metro’s citizens, but also for future investment in our metro.
Without water being available at a reasonable rate, industry cannot operate profitably and many established industries will seek greener pastures.
Imagine what would happen if Volkswagen decided it was not profitable to stay in our metro.
According to the metro, the budget has been set and they would lose R85m if rates were reduced. Is this not the real reason that water rates and restrictions are not being addressed?
I personally believe that the powers that be have never heard the story of “The Goose that laid the Golden Egg”.
At the end of the day, it is us citizens that will suffer these indiscretions and we should not rely on others but demand accountability now.
This week in history:
1853 Graaff-Reinet: Hundreds of people freeze to death in extreme cold
Dam Levels
Down from 76.56% to 76.18%
Weather Safety Tips:
To avoid unnecessary water damage to ceilings, regularly check for loose roof tiles.
HeraldLIVE
WEATHER GURU | Good rain predicted, but water rates not reduced
Image: SUPPLIED
Opening the Seasonal Weather Forecast this month was the best experience I have had for ages.
Contrary to the previous run, the models have forecast above normal rainfall for the period November to January. This is for the area of the Bay and surrounds, as well as the catchment area.
Couple that with our combined dam levels presently sitting at 76% and maintaining an average of 73% over the last year, and we are in a healthy position water wise. This is especially significant as we experienced the driest winter since 2019, receiving only 60% of our average winter rainfall.
We are supposed to be ecstatic, as we should now, for the first time in years, be able to establish a vegetable garden and use our hosepipes to wash our cars.
Instead of rewarding its citizens for saving water during the drought, the metro has now punished us with a 6% increase for the price of water.
The worst of all is that there is little to no communication in this regard, except that we are entering the hottest season of the year, which is an understatement of note.
What makes matters worse is that after initial furore from one of the opposition parties, nothing has been said about the silence of the metro since then. I am unaware of any civic organisation or political parties that are continuing to put pressure on our metro.
I presume more attention is being put on our collapsing electricity infrastructure.
Car-washes, building contractors and anybody that is compelled not to use municipal water must use expensively purchased water to continue keeping head above water. The already cash-strapped consumer must then bear these extra costs.
Considering that the illegal water supply industry has operated throughout the drought unhindered and is still operating under these strict water restrictions is also questionable.
The goalposts of lifting water restrictions have constantly been shifted and it seems that they have now completely disappeared. I am of the opinion that even if the dams are all overflowing, restrictions will not be lifted.
This only leads to the question whether these new rates and restrictions are the new norm, and with the next drought will they be tightened even further?
This is not only showing disregard for the metro’s citizens, but also for future investment in our metro.
Without water being available at a reasonable rate, industry cannot operate profitably and many established industries will seek greener pastures.
Imagine what would happen if Volkswagen decided it was not profitable to stay in our metro.
According to the metro, the budget has been set and they would lose R85m if rates were reduced. Is this not the real reason that water rates and restrictions are not being addressed?
I personally believe that the powers that be have never heard the story of “The Goose that laid the Golden Egg”.
At the end of the day, it is us citizens that will suffer these indiscretions and we should not rely on others but demand accountability now.
This week in history:
1853 Graaff-Reinet: Hundreds of people freeze to death in extreme cold
Dam Levels
Down from 76.56% to 76.18%
Weather Safety Tips:
To avoid unnecessary water damage to ceilings, regularly check for loose roof tiles.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring