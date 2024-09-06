Our bodies change with time and as we get older it becomes harder to achieve that youthful shape we once had.
There are many factors that contribute to us feeling like we will never reach our “dream body”. But can having enough money help you buy it?
This week on The S’wana Know Podcast, Annelisa and Kelly Kelz chat about South African celebrity Khanyi Mbau’s recent cosmetic surgery and her take on beauty and body standards and self-love.
They also discuss the misconceptions of cosmetic procedures and the permanency of surgery.
LISTEN | Can enough money buy you your dream body?
Image: Instagram/ Khanyi Mbau
