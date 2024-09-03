WATCH | 'It's heartbreaking that I wasn't welcomed': Chidimma opens up about Miss SA backlash

Former Miss South Africa contestant and now Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has opened up about the “heartbreaking” backlash she received before withdrawing from the Miss SA competition.

Born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, Adetshina faced intense scrutiny on social media, with many questioning her “South African-ness” due to her lineage.

“What I do know is that I was born in South Africa, and I am a South African, and I'm still proudly Nigerian as well,” she said in an interview with Silverbird Television.

Sharing her experience during the Miss SA title run, Adetshina burst into tears detailing the emotional toll the experience took on her.

“It all started because of my name. People were not happy that my name is Chidimma and that I am representing South Africa. South Africans felt like I was not South African enough because of my name, and it was really sad to see. It was a very horrible experience, and I wouldn't wish it on anybody. I have lived there for 23 years, and it's heartbreaking to see that I wasn't welcomed and accepted,” she said in a trembling voice, with tears rolling down her face.

“I was just this little girl who has always wanted to achieve this dream of becoming the next Miss Universe. I've watched Miss Universe since 2017, and I tried out for Miss South Africa in 2022 but didn't make it. Then I just told myself, 'Why not try again?' You know, and I made the top 30, and I was really proud of myself.

“I just told myself, you know what? It's OK. Top 30 is OK. I started progressing and going further in the competition and was really proud of that as well. Then I made it through to the top 16 — and then it hit social media,” she said.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the Miss SA competition due to her citizenship status being under scrutiny. The home affairs department found prima facie evidence that fraud may have been committed by Adetshina's mother when she came to South Africa the same year Adetshina was born. The online criticism also contributed to her withdrawing from the Miss SA competition.

“There are certain things that happened behind the scenes that actually made me withdraw. It was so heartbreaking to see that I had to withdraw close to the finale, but a decision had to be made.”

After her withdrawal, she received an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria contest — and won.

“I was really excited to receive an invitation from Silverbird to represent Nigeria. To see that they recognised my potential and the love I’ve received has been exceptional — not only from the group and the organisation, but also from the girls, Nigeria, and from all over the world.”

Adetshina has maintained a positive outlook as she travels further on the Miss Universe journey to represent her father's native land. The final will be in Mexico.

“I don't want to be a queen who just focuses on one dimension. I want to go wild. I want to go everywhere. I want to ensure that I contribute and make an impact not only in Nigeria. I want to make sure that I use this platform wisely, and as long as I know that I’m going to impact just one person, I know that I’ve already done my job.”