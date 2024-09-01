Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late renowned poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni.
A statement shared on Saturday on her timeline confirmed the news of her death.
“The family of Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni announce her passing. Our beloved mother, sister and people's praise poet, Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, has left us to join the ancestors. During this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy as we mourn her passing. We are deeply appreciative of the love and support from friends, fans andf the community, but we request that you give us the space to grieve as a family.”
Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Vusi Nova were among those who penned heartfelt tributes, remembering Jessica's contribution to the entertainment industry and the impact she had on people's lives.
“Gone too soon. This woman’s month showed us flames. Lord have mercy on us. Jess and Thabiso good night,” Yvonne Chaka Chaka wrote.
“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Mbangeni family. Was deeply saddened to hear of Bishop Jessica Mbangeni’s passing. You will always be remembered for your ability to weave emotions into words. You have inspired so many, your passion for poetry and praise will never be forgotten. Your voice will continue to resonate in our hearts. Rest peacefully,” Shauwn Mkhize wrote.
'Your voice will continue to resonate in our hearts' — Tributes pour in for Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni
Image: MASI LOSI
