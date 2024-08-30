Leisure

LISTEN | The #GRWM phenomenon

30 August 2024
The #GRWM trend has more than 13.3-million posts on TikTok.
Image: Stock image

Whether you’re scrolling through TikTok, Instagram or YouTube, you’ve likely stumbled upon interactive videos where creators invite us into their personal routines, showing us everything from makeup transformations to outfit choices.

This week on The S’wana Know Podcast, Annelisa and Kelly Kelz explore a trend that’s taken social media by storm with more than 13.3-million posts on TikTok: the “Get Ready with Me” (#GRWM) phenomenon. 

