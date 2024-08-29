Khanyi Mbau has again sparked a flurry of reactions on social media for going under the knife to make cosmetic changes.
The outspoken actress and reality TV star took to her Instagram timeline on Wednesday sharing graphic videos of herself after undergoing surgery to modify her facial features to achieve a “tight face” look.
“Now we bake, bought a new face ... I know, I know, before we all lose it ... it’s still very fresh and super tight ... it will take a few weeks for it to cook ... I grew tired of Botox and fillers every three months now looking for a permanent solution to a structured tight face,” she captioned the post.
From messages of support to criticism and speculation, Khanyi's latest medical procedure has got everyone talking.
See some of the X posts below:
'I grew tired of Botox and fillers' — Khanyi Mbau trends after undergoing surgery again
“Now [I'm] looking for a permanent solution to a structured tight face.”
Image: Instagram/ Khanyi Mbau
