South Africans are wining and dining earlier, survey finds
Insights include continuing love for restaurants and bars, demand for value
Image: 123rf.com
A consumer behaviour study has revealed South Africans are increasingly opting to go out earlier in the evening, aligning with a global trend highlighted in a recent webinar hosted by consumer research company CGA by NIQ.
The webinar, based on insights from a survey of 30,000 respondents, emphasised the changing patterns and preferences of consumers who frequent restaurants and bars.
“An increasing number of consumers, including those in traditionally late-night markets like Spain, are choosing to go out earlier to eat and drink,” said CGA research and insights director Charlie Mitchell.
“This trend is also evident in South Africa, where early evening outings are becoming more popular.
“While this poses a challenge for the spirits category, which typically peaks in later hours, it also presents opportunities for suppliers and venues to offer ranges that fit the earlier moments and stand out from the competition.”
Wining, dining continue to be appealing
The webinar presentation also underlined consumers’ continuing love for restaurants and bars. More than four in five respondents said they dine out at least quarterly, and nearly two-thirds do so weekly. This is up by one percentage point in the past 12 months despite some tough headwinds.
“In South Africa, on-premise remains a vital social hub, catering to every need from socialising and relaxing to celebrating,” Mitchell said.
Drinking in moderation
The moderation of alcohol consumption was another notable trend, with more than a third (37%) of respondents saying they are drinking less, while only 13% reported drinking more. This trend is particularly apparent among younger adults, driven by health and financial considerations, which is evident in South Africa where there is a growing interest in lower-alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages.
High demand for value
Economic pressures were also cited for creating polarisation among consumers, with more than a third (38%) indicating value is more important to them than it was a year ago.
“In South Africa value does not necessarily mean cheap but rather something that is worth its cost and delivers on expectations of quality, execution and overall experience,” said George Argyropoulos, CGA’s Europe, Middle East & Africa client solutions and services director.
“This highlights the importance of serve and all-round hospitality, helping guests feel they are securing full value.”
Thirst for quality
Another interesting shift was that while some consumers are focused on value, high spenders continue to demand luxury venues and a choice of super-premium drinks. However, the proportion of consumers willing to pay extra for a better quality drink declined to 55% from 63% in 2022, indicating the high-end market has also been squeezed too. Most consumers said they will continue to choose premium over value options whenever they can.
