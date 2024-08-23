‘I go to escort agencies to think, not for sex’: comedian Siya Seya

“I do go to those places to think about my life. Tsitsi is telling the truth; I just do not recall going there with him. I was introduced to that kind of place by the industry,” said Seya.
Seya said he found out Chiumya had spilt the beans only when he received messages and calls from fellow comedians. He said he laughed when he watched the video and that people could correctly guess that Chiumya was referring to him.
“I did not see the podcast myself; my colleagues notified me of it. I don’t have a problem with his statement, that’s just how we are as comedians.”
Seya said he does not intend to respond or “clap back” as he does not perceive the comments as a personal attack, choosing instead to rise above the controversy. “We were not on a comedy roast; he was just making a joke as comedians do; it is not personal,” Seya said.
Seya is set to headline a one-man show at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town on September 14.
He said his jokes will centre on Covid-19, lockdown and his recent break-up, and “roast” other comedians.
“I'll be sharing my personal experiences during the lockdown, including struggles with financial hardship, navigating break-ups, and observing how others grappled with mental health, often self-diagnosing depression,” said Seya.
