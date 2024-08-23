4. Weigh your food
“Many people trying to lose weight find weighing their food helps them to understand how much they’re eating and how many calories they’re having.”
5. Use measuring utensils
“Understandably, some people find weighing food inconvenient. Measuring food by volume may be easier. You can use measuring cups and spoons or a portion size guide.”
6. Use your hands for measuring
“If you’re without food scales or measuring utensils, your hands can be used as a rough portion control guide. Protein portions should be the size of your palm, carbs should be limited to the size of a clenched fist and fats should be index finger-sized.”
7. Stretch your favourite recipes
“You can still make the recipes you love while on your weight loss journey. Try making five portions out of a recipe that serves four, for example. You could bulk out the meal by serving vegetables on the side.”
10 ways to perfect portion control in your diet
From small dinnerware to weighing food, see these expert tips
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
The time of the year when many people fuss about the food they eat and how much is upon us. As summer slowly approaches, it's a good time to opt for healthy eating choices rather than destructive fads.
Lloyds Pharmacy Online Doctor Vinny Kodamla shares his top 10 tips on how to win portion control, whether you are looking to lose weight or stay healthy.
1. Check food labels
“Make sure you know what portion size the nutrition information on your food packaging relates to. It may be different to the amount you’re eating.”
2. Use smaller dinnerware
“Evidence suggests the size of the bowls, plates and glasses we eat and drink from can unconsciously influence how much we eat. Using large plates, for example, can lead to overeating. Try reducing the size of your plates, bowls and serving spoons to reduce the amount you're putting on your plate.”
3. Portion your snacks
“Eating directly from large packages can lead to mindless eating, overeating and less awareness of appropriate portion sizes. Pouring a portioned amount of your snack into a bowl reduces the chance of going back for more.”
4. Weigh your food
“Many people trying to lose weight find weighing their food helps them to understand how much they’re eating and how many calories they’re having.”
5. Use measuring utensils
“Understandably, some people find weighing food inconvenient. Measuring food by volume may be easier. You can use measuring cups and spoons or a portion size guide.”
6. Use your hands for measuring
“If you’re without food scales or measuring utensils, your hands can be used as a rough portion control guide. Protein portions should be the size of your palm, carbs should be limited to the size of a clenched fist and fats should be index finger-sized.”
7. Stretch your favourite recipes
“You can still make the recipes you love while on your weight loss journey. Try making five portions out of a recipe that serves four, for example. You could bulk out the meal by serving vegetables on the side.”
8. Avoid serving dishes on the table
“Having serving dishes on the dinner table can tempt you to go back for a second helping. Serve yourself at the kitchen counter and put any leftovers in a container straight away to avoid temptation.”
9. Eat mindfully
“Studies have shown that eating while you’re distracted can mean you miss the physical and visual cues that you’ve had enough to eat. Avoid mindless eating by taking a break from your phone and not watching TV while you eat.”
10. Be cautious when dining out
“Supersized portions can be hard to avoid when you’re eating out and it’s easiest to avoid temptation if the food isn’t on your plate to start with. If your goal is weight loss, ask for a smaller portion or say no to high-calorie sides such as the bread basket or fries.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle