“Musa Khawula is alive and well in our correctional facility, he is still serving his 60 days sentence.”
These are the words of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo after being contacted by TshisaLIVE.
On Tuesday rumours circulated that the controversial blogger was dead. Reports suggest that Khawula arrived in court wearing orange prison clothes. Khawula took to X to allege that Nozuko Mbalula (Fikile Mbalula's wife) and Michelle Perrow paid a bribe to secure government tenders worth R150m between 2013 and 2019.
Court documents, shared by Fikile Mbalula on X, reveal that Khawula has been ordered to pay damages to the applicants. He is also ordered to cover the legal costs of the application. The blogger is to also remove the defamatory statements from his X feed. He must do this within 48 hours of the order being granted.
Blogger Musa Khawula 'is alive and well' and serving out his sentence
Rumours had circulated that the controversial blogger had died
Entertainment reporter
Image: X
The infamous celebrity-basher is now serving his sentence for failing to appear in a Gauteng court. He was arrested in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on July 9 during his appearance on a murder charge.
Khawula's next court appearance is on September 2 at the Vredenburg magistrate’s court. He is remanded.
When asked what prompted the rumours, Nxumalo said: “You know people like creating unnecessary content, I don't know why they'd do that. But I confirm the guy is under our correctional facility and is serving his time.”
