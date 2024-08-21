The late Mandoza's story will be told in a musical.
Real name Mduduzi Tshabalala, the star was popularly known for his hit songs including Nkalakatha, Tornado and Sgelekeqe. Mandoza died in 2016. According to his family he was being treated for pharyngeal cancer before his death and had lost his eyesight.
The Road to Nkalakatha's 25-year celebration is scheduled to take place at the Soweto Theatre on September 18.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on behalf of Mandoza's wife, Busi Kunene said Mpho Tshabalala approached her to project manage The Road to Nkalakatha.
“The musical will tell Mandoza's story and journey through theatre with a narrator and playing out scenes from his life on stage. It will pay homage to his most popular songs”, she said.
Busi said the goal is to motivate people to visit theatres and experience live performances.
“The Life of Mandoza (BET series) did well and will live for many years on YouTube”, she said.
The musical will move to other provinces after September 18 as the road leads to the 25-year celebration of the song in 2025.
“We are planning to have a 25 years of Nkalakatha Tribute Concert at Orlando Stadium as that's where he had his last performance seven days before he passed”, Busi said.
Mandoza’s life to be documented in a musical
Entertainment reporter
Image: MLandeli Puzui
