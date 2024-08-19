"I couldn't wear sneakers to the funeral. I had to show respect at Zanele's funeral. I wore high heels which caused me to trip on stage.”
These are the words of legendary gospel singer Rebecca Malope after she fell on stage during Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral at the Durban ICC on Saturday.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the uMoya Wam hitmaker said while it was embarrassing for her, her late friend would have laughed if she was alive.
"The heels made me unstable even standing up, and I was left with a bruised knee and twisted my ankle. Since Saturday I've been receiving text messages from friends and family checking up on me. I think I'm getting old and I'm no longer that energetic," she said.
The award-winning singer said she thanks God for the successful send-off to her late friend.
"Even though I fell many times, I thank God that my friend received a proper burial and her work was showcased successfully. I'll be looking forward to taking a rest and nursing my knee at home, using ointments to make it better. I thank God I suffered minor injuries."
Rebecca Malope grateful for only minor injuries after falling on stage at Mbokazi-Nkambule funeral
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/ Rebecca Malope
"I couldn't wear sneakers to the funeral. I had to show respect at Zanele's funeral. I wore high heels which caused me to trip on stage.”
These are the words of legendary gospel singer Rebecca Malope after she fell on stage during Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral at the Durban ICC on Saturday.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the uMoya Wam hitmaker said while it was embarrassing for her, her late friend would have laughed if she was alive.
"The heels made me unstable even standing up, and I was left with a bruised knee and twisted my ankle. Since Saturday I've been receiving text messages from friends and family checking up on me. I think I'm getting old and I'm no longer that energetic," she said.
The award-winning singer said she thanks God for the successful send-off to her late friend.
"Even though I fell many times, I thank God that my friend received a proper burial and her work was showcased successfully. I'll be looking forward to taking a rest and nursing my knee at home, using ointments to make it better. I thank God I suffered minor injuries."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle