LISTEN | The glitz and glamour of Miss SA

Last weekend, the stage was set for a dazzling display of beauty, talent and poise as young women competed for the Miss SA crown. From breathtaking gowns to heartfelt interviews, the pageant always gives us something to talk about and this year was no different.
This week, on The S’wana Know Podcast, Annelisa and Kelly Kelz delve into the details of the Miss South Africa pageant, discussing the inspirational crowning of the first-ever deaf winner, Mia le Roux, with drama involving the withdrawal of Chidimma Adetshina and, of course, their favourite red carpet looks.
