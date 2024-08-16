Leisure

LISTEN | The glitz and glamour of Miss SA

16 August 2024
Miss SA 2024 Mia Le Roux during the Miss South Africa 2024 at Sunbet Arena, Time Square on August 10, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Miss South Africa 2024 will be the 66th edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Miss SA 2024 Mia Le Roux during the Miss South Africa 2024 at Sunbet Arena, Time Square on August 10, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Miss South Africa 2024 will be the 66th edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Image: Frennie Shivambu

Last weekend, the stage was set for a dazzling display of beauty, talent and poise as young women competed for the Miss SA crown. From breathtaking gowns to heartfelt interviews, the pageant always gives us something to talk about and this year was no different.

This week, on The S’wana Know Podcast, Annelisa and Kelly Kelz delve into the details of the Miss South Africa pageant, discussing the inspirational crowning of the first-ever deaf winner, Mia le Roux, with drama involving the withdrawal of Chidimma Adetshina and, of course, their favourite red carpet looks.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Five charged in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death | REUTERS
Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party

Most Read