Rooibos hot chocolate? Here’s how you can enjoy this unique winter warmer

If you are tired of the same old boring tea, here's a tasty drink to keep you warm this winter

By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED) - 15 August 2024
A creamy cup of hot chocolate with a rooibos twist.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

While we love our usual favourite winter warmers and drinks, it's fun to find new ways to keep warm in the chilly season. Many people around the world are turning to the Danish concept of hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) to find comfort and joy during the colder months. The concept is about surrounding yourself with things that make you feel good, whether that's a soft blanket, the glow of candlelight or a steaming cup of tea. 

Looking to switch up how you make your favourite cuppa? Try this recipe:

ROOIBOS HOT CHOCOLATE

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups brewed Rooibos
  • 2 cups milk (or dairy-free alternative)
  • ½ cup dark chocolate chips or chopped-up chocolate
  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 1 tbsp sugar or sweetener of choice
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Whipped cream and cinnamon (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

  1. Brew a strong cup of Rooibos using two sachets.
  2. In a saucepan, combine the brewed Rooibos, milk, dark chocolate, cocoa powder and sugar.
  3. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until the chocolate is fully melted and the mixture is smooth.
  4. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.
  5. Pour into mugs, top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon, if desired, and enjoy this luxurious treat.
