Actor Carlo Radebe has fallen on hard times, seeks help

Former Backstage leading actor Carlo Radebe is having a hard time.
Radebe is known for his iconic role as Duke Ngcobo on the e.tv series aired in the early 2000s. He has also worked on other productions, including iNumber Number and How To Steal 2-Million.
In April it emerged he was allegedly destitute and struggling to make ends meet. On Monday Radebe took to his Facebook page to plead with good Samaritans to assist him as he is still struggling to survive.
“Happy Monday to you all. Spring is in the air. Letting you know as my fans that I am still holding onto my game with dogged determination, waiting for the dam to burst and for work to start rolling my way before the year is over. Been nearly three years without work. Nothing lasts forever. The winter of my discontent is surely at its end with promise of work as the year comes to its end,” he said.
“Kindly putting my hand on your heart to boost me one more time with any donation to my account for me to survive my 11th hour at the gate. [I] Have run out of your kind donations I received in April for only four days. Funds I had been receiving were stopped after being promised a job that was never confirmed with me or my agent and an offer for a place to live. All this hype was never confirmed and had me tossed to the wind with no apology or follow-up.
“I have been stranded, left broke since beginning of June to fend for myself while I wait for work that was due to shoot before the elections. Inthliziyo yami ibuhlungu kabi ngoku hlukumezwa nge themba elingekho namanga alihlaza. Basuthi labantu labakhona bafike badlale nge mpilo yami ngathi ngiyi popayi. Ngicela uncendo Mzansi ukuthi umsembenzi ungifice ngi phakeme nginendawo yokuhlala ngiphephile. Kuzophela lobuhlungu with your love ukuthi ngibambezele. Hoping my plea finds you alive and well and looking forward to having me back on your screens. I wish you nothing but the best that life gives back.
“My account details are as follows: Capitec Bank/Account holder — Mr LC Radebe/Savings account/Account number 1320756954/Branch code 470010.
“I am bubbling to get back to my craft. I have been sieved and well baked for a smorgasbord of a meal. Wishing you all the best and blessings. Ngiyabonga Mphakathi.”
TshisaLIVE has reached out to Radebe for comment.
