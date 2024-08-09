The Olympic season only comes once every four years and it’s always a huge topic of discussion. So naturally Annelisa and Kelly Kelz had to discuss all things Olympics before the Paris season comes to an end.
This week they chat everything from the cardboard beds to the athlete’s nails and about how medallists don’t get any prize money.
Annelisa also tries to convince Kelly Kelz that she can join the Olympic swimming team, doing the backstroke in 2028.
LISTEN | The S’wana Know Podcast discuss all things Olympics
The Olympic season only comes once every four years and it’s always a huge topic of discussion. So naturally Annelisa and Kelly Kelz had to discuss all things Olympics before the Paris season comes to an end.
This week they chat everything from the cardboard beds to the athlete’s nails and about how medallists don’t get any prize money.
Annelisa also tries to convince Kelly Kelz that she can join the Olympic swimming team, doing the backstroke in 2028.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle