Leisure

LISTEN | The S’wana Know Podcast discuss all things Olympics

09 August 2024
Simone Biles of Team US poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Simone Biles of Team US poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Olympic season only comes once every four years and it’s always a huge topic of discussion. So naturally Annelisa and Kelly Kelz had to discuss all things Olympics before the Paris season comes to an end. 

This week they chat everything from the cardboard beds to the athlete’s nails and about how medallists don’t get any prize money. 

Annelisa also tries to convince Kelly Kelz that she can join the Olympic swimming team, doing the backstroke in 2028. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts    

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pastor Mboro's church set alight
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...

Most Read