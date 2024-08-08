DJ Sbu, real name Sbusiso Leope, has apologised for offending anyone while rallying behind Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina because her eligibility to represent the country was questioned as she was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father.
When defending Chidimma, Sbu had said many were practising “selective outrage”, and urged for a shift towards positive energy and constructive actions.
Now, following news of suspected fraud and identity theft being at play on Chidimma’s birth and investigation into the citizenship having been launched, DJ Sbu says he will wait for justice to take its cause.
“I apologise unreservedly,” he said.
“I believe in the future and potential of young people. I advocate for young people’s success, and I’ve always been somebody who plays their role in helping young people get ahead in life, so I would like to apologise with no excuse.
“I love South Africans, I spread positive energy. If there’s anything that I might have said that has offended you, I’d like to apologise. But then again, we must always be there for our young people and let us let the law take its course.
“It’s OK, you can swear at me ... let us all have a great Miss SA 2024 on Saturday.”
'Let law take its course': DJ Sbu apologises after supporting Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina
Journalist
Image: Mofaya and Chidimma Adetshina Instagram
DJ Sbu, real name Sbusiso Leope, has apologised for offending anyone while rallying behind Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina because her eligibility to represent the country was questioned as she was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father.
When defending Chidimma, Sbu had said many were practising “selective outrage”, and urged for a shift towards positive energy and constructive actions.
Now, following news of suspected fraud and identity theft being at play on Chidimma’s birth and investigation into the citizenship having been launched, DJ Sbu says he will wait for justice to take its cause.
“I apologise unreservedly,” he said.
“I believe in the future and potential of young people. I advocate for young people’s success, and I’ve always been somebody who plays their role in helping young people get ahead in life, so I would like to apologise with no excuse.
“I love South Africans, I spread positive energy. If there’s anything that I might have said that has offended you, I’d like to apologise. But then again, we must always be there for our young people and let us let the law take its course.
“It’s OK, you can swear at me ... let us all have a great Miss SA 2024 on Saturday.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure