Bonang Matheba is embracing a new chapter in her life after finding love again.
The media personality, who dated the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, is rumoured to be dating entrepreneur and executive producer David Phume of Cake Media after pictures of them loved up at her 37th birthday soirée made the rounds on social media.
In a recent episode of her reality TV show, B’dazzled by Bonang, she gushed over how she was in a happy relationship, saying she did not want to be involved in flings anymore.
“I was single for six years before. Now you can't get me any more. It's going well. I'm very happy. We found our rhythm,” she said.
“I was adamant in knowing what I wanted, the guy I wanted. I was also so busy with my career, I was busy with BNG litigation, and I moved to New York City. So even as a human being, I think I wasn't in a place that could accept ... I wasn't happy so there was no way I was going to be happy in a relationship.
“Came home from New York [and I] felt stronger, better, more beautiful, I [had] won my litigation, I found my rhythm, I was happier and then God said, 'take this'.”
Before the premier of her reality show, Bonang said her six-part series was set to showcase a different side of her.
“After so many years in the industry, I’m excited to share a side of me not often seen — the business behind my various brands and how they are working to better society. B’dazzled by Bonang is an exhilarating combination of the daily trials and tribulations that come with running my businesses, with a dose.”
'I'm very happy' — Bonang Matheba on finding love after six years being single
'I found my rhythm, I was happier and then God said, take this'
Journalist
Image: Masi Losi
