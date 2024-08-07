Minnie Dlamini, Nandi Madida and Jerry Mofokeng were were among those who penned heartfelt tributes, remembering her contribution in the entertainment industry and the impact she had on people's lives.
‘What a loss to our nation and the world’ — Tributes pour in for Connie Chiume
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Connie Chiume
Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Connie Chiume.
A statement shared on the veteran actress' Instagram page on Tuesday revealed she died at Garden City Hospital aged 72.
"The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details."
