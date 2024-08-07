Mzansi lost one of its greatest talents, Connie Chiume, on Tuesday. Her family announced the multi award-winning and internationally acclaimed actress died at Garden City Hospital aged 72.
She was described as a legend in her time who was dedicated to her craft. She starred in hit local and international productions including the Marvel film Black Panther, Mzansi Magic's Gomora and eTV's Rhythm City.
We remember the late actress by celebrating her achievements.
Here are memorable film and TV roles she played that we'll never forget:
WATCH | Remembering Connie Chiume: Film and TV roles portrayed by the late legendary actress
