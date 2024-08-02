Leisure

LISTEN | The S’wana Know Podcast makes a comeback

02 August 2024
The S'wana Know Podcast is back for season 2.
The S'wana Know Podcast is back for season 2.
Image: Supplied

The S’wana Know podcast presented by HeraldLIVE is back! 

Join Annelisa and Kelly Kelz in this week’s episode, Making a Comeback, where they chat about individuals, brands and trends that redefine what it means to make a comeback. 

One of those trends in the fashion industry is ballerina pumps. They also chat about the iconic comeback of Bonang with her new show B*Dazzled by Bonang, which hit SABC3 this week on Monday. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read