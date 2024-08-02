The S’wana Know podcast presented by HeraldLIVE is back!
Join Annelisa and Kelly Kelz in this week’s episode, Making a Comeback, where they chat about individuals, brands and trends that redefine what it means to make a comeback.
One of those trends in the fashion industry is ballerina pumps. They also chat about the iconic comeback of Bonang with her new show B*Dazzled by Bonang, which hit SABC3 this week on Monday.
LISTEN | The S’wana Know Podcast makes a comeback
Image: Supplied
