'I'm in love': Mama Joy's romance in France
‘After trending in SA, I needed this in France’
Image: Mama Joy Chauke/ X
South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is in the city of love, Paris.
Mama Joy trended on social media this week as she brought her fans along on an adventure, reuniting with her French boyfriend, “Papa Joy”. She has not yet publicised his name, keeping his identity a partial mystery.
She flew to Paris last week on a business class ticket, rocking her proudly South African colourful braids and nails. She emphasised the trip was paid for by her boyfriend.
“Business as usual. Mama Joy in Paris, Papa Joy took over [the finances]. I am now his superfan. Watch the space, I'm enjoying,” Chauke said in a tweet.
Their romantic escapade has been filled with strolls in the city of love, not shying away from expressing their undying love for one another.
“Don't forget, guys, this is the city of love; I'm in love. Thanks for the love, Papa Joy. After trending in SA, I needed this in France, and you are doing well, Papa. All I need is love. Papa Joy is pampering me with love,” she said in another post after Papa Joy bought her perfume and jewellery.
The couple's romantic adventure escalated to a special meeting with her partner's mother. The mother looked overjoyed to see Mama Joy; the two even shared a mother/daughter-in-law moment in the kitchen and prepared a meal together.
To top that off, the mother gifted Mama Joy with a beautiful gold ring, which she said was a symbol of her accepting their relationship.
Earlier this month, she trended after sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie announced the department would no longer finance trips for sport superfans. Last year, the department sponsored travel and accommodation for Mama Joy and Botha Msila’s trip to the Rugby World Cup in France for R1.3m.
Since then, Mama Joy has been trying to come to terms with the changes which have not been favourable for her.
Here are more of Chauke's posts on X:
